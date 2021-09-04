Three minutes with the Mayor of Cornwall: Where have all the workers gone?

September 4, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 17 min on September 3, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News Staff
Three minutes with the Mayor of Cornwall: Where have all the workers gone?
Glen Grant. Seaway News file photo.

Is there a shortage of workers in our community -OR- are workers not available due to the financial benefits available like CERB.

In discussions with small business owners (restaurant, Convenience Stores etc.) they all have the same issue, that is, getting workers to fill their needs. In the case of restaurants, they cannot fill their tables with patrons which impacts their bottom line. Their employees also require time off due to provincial regulations. Convenience stores owners are having the same difficulty getting workers to fill the long hours required to earn a living. One Convenience store owner told me that he did not have one day of in over a year. Small businesses were hit the hardest during the pandemic and need help now to survive. Without getting political, what can be done? Currently the unemployment rate in Canada is 7.5%, Ontario is 8%, Cornwall in June was approximately 11% or 2,554 unemployed workers. Therefore, there are plenty of opportunities for people to be employed.

The CERB was a great initiative during the pandemic period when workers could not go to their place of employment and needed a helping hand. However, that is not the case today. The jobs are available but what incentive is there to return to work for approximately the same amount of dollars they receive under CERB?
What would be your solution(s) to this worker issue?

Glen Grant,
Mayor of Cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Dances With Words: It’s time to pay the piper his due
Columnists

Dances With Words: It’s time to pay the piper his due

When the COVID-19 travel restrictions are gradually eased, thoughts are directed to travel, especially foreign travel. Here’s the…

Queen’s Park Update, August 27, 2021
Columnists

Queen’s Park Update, August 27, 2021

Ontario achieved a significant milestone this week, having fully vaccinating over 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over. While notable,…