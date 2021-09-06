SLC students return to class tomorrow

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) is ready to welcome their students back to campus on Sept. 7.

The 1,067 students at SLC’s Cornwall campus can expect a mix of in-person and remote learning.

“Health and safety is our number one priority, but we also want to ensure that all students have their college experience,” said SLC President Glenn Vollebregt.

He went on to explain that most students will have a blended experience of both in-person and remote learning.

“We are working closely with faculty to determine which programs and which services will be in-person,” said Cornwall Campus Dean Richard Wiggers.

Vollebregt said that there has been a particularly high interest in a new accelerated Personal Support Worker (PSW) program that the College began offering this past spring.

The course, which is available at all three of the College’s campuses, had 200 students enroll in the first year.

Newly introduced by the College last week was a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and staff members.

As of Sept. 7, students and staff will have to either present proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Students and staff are expected to have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and have until Oct. 15 to receive their second dose.