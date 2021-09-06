Your CCHF Check-up: 144,000 reasons to say thank you!

For the second year in a row, Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation has conducted our largest fundraiser – the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon – amid a global pandemic. And, for the second time in as many years, our expectations have been surpassed by this incredible community.

Thanks to our donors, sponsors, and partners, together we raised $144,000 in support of a project that will see CCH join only a handful of hospitals across Canada with access to a special kind of cancer care. By offering Breast Seed Localization (BSL) surgical technology to patients with nonpalpable breast cancer, Dr. Sahar Shirazi can offer the same opportunities as Ottawa, right here at home.

From 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. last Wednesday, BOOM 101.9 FM and Fresh 104.5 broadcast stories of grateful breast cancer patients who attribute their lives to Dr. Sahar Shirazi’s care, of sponsors who encouraged the community to support local women’s health, and of experts from CCH’s medical teams who explained the exceptional project at hand.

It was a sweltering day, but even the heat couldn’t stop the goodwill and generosity that flooded our phone lines, provided to us once again by Cogeco Business Solutions.

“Hearing the news that we reached the finish line and can soon provide BSL surgical technology to local women at CCH was thrilling,” says Dr. Sahar Shirazi. “I’m lucky to work with fantastic clinical teams, from surgery to diagnostic imaging and pathology. By offering BSL surgeries, we can provide the same care for our patients with nonpalpable breast cancer that they would otherwise have to find in Ottawa.”

With an original base project goal of $85,000 our community’s outstanding generosity will allow us to purchase additional equipment making the BSL program even stronger. Now reaching a cost close to $130,000, remaining funds from the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon will support urgently needed medical equipment to enhance and save lives across our hospital.

Teams at CCH are already hard at work preparing the final stages of the BSL project to benefit local women with nonpalpable breast cancer who are eligible for this procedure. Based on current projections, BSL surgeries will be ready to implement later this fall.

This project is just one example of how your donations to CCHF contribute to the good health of our community. To learn more about our Hospital Foundation, please like our Facebook page @CornwallHospitalFoundation, or visit our website at www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca.