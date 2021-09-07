UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

September 7, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 01 min on September 7, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Ethan Hemelaar

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: The individual has been safely located.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old Ethan Hemelaar. The youth was reported missing to police on September 5th, 2021, who was last seen during the afternoon on September 2nd, 2021 in the area of Ninth Street and Sydney Street.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm his wellbeing and would like to speak to him or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

·         6’2” in height

·         130 lbs

·         Brown eyes

·         Dark brown shoulder length hair

·         Last seen wearing yellow striped shorts, a t-shirt and a grey and black ball cap with a school emblem.

Share this article

Suggested articles

UPDATE: Missing man found dead
Local News

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

UPDATE: 2021-07-13 4:13 p.m. CPS has confirmed that the missing man, 39-year-old Ryan Allers, has been found deceased. They state that there is no risk to the public and are…

UPDATE: Missing man located
Local News

UPDATE: Missing man located

UPDATE 2021/03/26: The missing individual has been located and is safe. CORNWALL, Ontario - The CPS is asking for public assistance to locate 70-year-old, Richard Mathurin,…

CPS searching for missing teen
Local News

CPS searching for missing teen

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 15, 9:53 a.m. Cornwall Police Service have announced that they have located the teen who is safe. Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS)…