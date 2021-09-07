UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: The individual has been safely located.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old Ethan Hemelaar. The youth was reported missing to police on September 5th, 2021, who was last seen during the afternoon on September 2nd, 2021 in the area of Ninth Street and Sydney Street.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm his wellbeing and would like to speak to him or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

· 6’2” in height

· 130 lbs

· Brown eyes

· Dark brown shoulder length hair

· Last seen wearing yellow striped shorts, a t-shirt and a grey and black ball cap with a school emblem.