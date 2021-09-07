EOHU warns of COVID exposure at anti-vaccine mandate protest

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is warning those who attended a protest in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) this weekend that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The protest took place on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. and was in opposition to the CCH’s announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff and volunteers.

This was the second such protest to take place in the space of a week, the first happening on Sept. 1.

“The EOHU is recommending that everyone who attended the demonstration monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away (see the COVID-19 Assessment and Testing Centres webpage for testing locations). Individuals who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days,” reads a statement from the EOHU.