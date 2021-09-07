Summerstown Trails ski walking will return

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – The popular ski walking program will again be offered this year at the Summerstown Trails. Even though the first snowfall is still many months away, now is the time to think about pre-season preparation for the cross-country ski season.

The 10-week program will start on September 19, with the one-hour sessions to be conducted every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at the trailhead parking lot. The sessions will be led by Friends of the Summerstown Trails member René Sauvé, a certified NCCP instructor who says that “cross-country skiers are built in the fall.” René also leads the FOTST learn to ski programs and the kids Jackrabbit program in the wintertime for the Summerstown Coyote Nordiq club.

As the name implies, there will be lots of walking involved, but it will be walking with a XC skiing purpose. Some of the exercises for the participants include walking with poles, ski walking, ski striding, ski hopping, etc. Dynamic stretching movements and balance exercises will also be on the menu.

FOTST president Vic Leroux is very pleased with the return of this program. “Last year, more than 50 people registered, and we think for the program will prove to be as popular this year.” He also went on to add: “As we continue to practice physical distancing, the width of our trails and being outdoors allows us to apply the measures recommended by the health authorities. But the participants will need to bring their mask for the intro part.”

This program will be free for FOTST members and for kids aged 12 and under. A one-time registration fee of $10 will apply to all others. The only requirement is that participants need to bring their walking poles or ski poles. Disinfected ski poles will be available for those who don’t have any. For more information and to register, visit the FOTST website at www.summerstowntrail.com.

The trails are situated on Summerstown Road, 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401.