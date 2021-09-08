Poppy earring campaign launched to support local Legion

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sara Racine, owner of Little Dove Boutique is launching a fundraising campaign to help support the Cornwall Legion Branch 297.

Racine will be selling Remembrance Day Poppy Earrings through the Little Dove Boutique Facebook page. The fundraiser launched on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Racine has been deeply involved in promoting local history for many years, and said that she wanted to do this fundraiser to help support the local Legion, which like many, have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this pandemic, many businesses were forced to close their doors, and that unfortunately includes many Legion branches. 100% of the proceeds from this initiative will be donated to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297, here in Cornwall,” Racine wrote in a statement to media.

The earrings are $20, are available in limited quantities in 12mm size. Cash payment is preferred for purchasing.

“These poppies were made with so much love, and every moment during the process was spent reflecting on the sacrifices made by the many brave men and women who fought for our freedom,” Racine wrote. “It is often said that jewelry can become conversation pieces. This is my hope for these poppy earrings; that they can be gentle reminders of such tragic events throughout or history, and an entire conversation, because we must never ever forget.”

Racine said she purchased the first pair of Remembrance Day Poppy Earrings herself in memory of her great uncle Great Uncle, Private Ambrose Latour C/21739 from the Perth Regiment, R.C.I.C.

Latour died in service to his country at the Battle of the Arielli River, Jan. 17, 1944.