Summerheights Golf Links 2021 Club Championship

CORNWALL, Ontario – Much like the summer of 2021 C-19 has continued to affect everyday life. Although Golf got off to an early start in April the game was abruptly disrupted with a mandate to close Golf Courses in Ontario. On May 22nd play was permitted to resume for the summer of 2021. C-19 protocols and restrictions similar to 2020 remained in place but did relax somewhat as vaccines were rolled out and case numbers went down.

Management at Summerheights Golf Links determined in the best interest of its members that Club Championship Competitions would follow the format played in 2020. The decision was based on continuing to maintain Self Distancing and eliminating the chance of exceeding bubble or gathering limitations (although changed to some to some degree for 2021) as set by the Province.

The 2021 Club Championship was again held over a two-week period commencing August 22 through September 4th. Players were required

to play one round of 18 holes on each the MacLennan & Matheson Courses. Prior to tee off competitors reported to the Starter that he / she would be counting this round toward their 2-day total. A minimum of one Summerheights member and one other player for a minimum of 3 players were to accompany the competitor to attest the score at the end of the round.

Additionally, all 3 or the entire foursome could enter & register their respective scores to qualify for the Championships. All players understood that playing conditions, pin & tee placements and weather would vary over the two-week period, courses would be played as it is presented on the chosen day of play.

Scores tabulated; the Club Champions were announced & Trophy presentations were held on Sunday September 5th:

Ladies Club Champion: Irma Leduc

Men’s Club Champion: Marcel Marion

Junior Club Champion: Camden McCuaig

Ladies A Class: Gail Adams

Men’s A Class: Richard LeFebvre

Ladies B Class: Jeanine Pilon

Men’s B Class: Dean Carson

Ladies C Class: Joanne Hanna

Men’s Senior 55+: Don Hanna

Men’s Super Senior 65 -70: Real Hudon

Ladies Legends +70: Ann Leduc

Men’s Legends 71+ Ray McDonald / Darwin McEwen