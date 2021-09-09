Two 14-year-olds accused of stealing vehicle

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Two 14-year-old youths, one being from Cornwall and one being from Hitchenbrooke, QC were arrested on September 4 and 5, 2021 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. It is alleged during the early morning hours on September 4th, 2021, the youths took a motor vehicle that did not belong to them and police were contacted to investigate. On September 4th, 2021, one of the youths was taken into custody, while the second youth was arrested on September 5th, 2021. Both were charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Their names are not being released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 3rd, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and uttering threats. It is alleged between August and September, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and further made threats to kill her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 3rd, 2021, the man turned himself in to police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Gerald Brazeau, 60, of Cornwall was arrested on September 3rd, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged the man assaulted someone known to him with a wooden object and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Kevin Waldroff, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on September 3rd, 2021 and charged with seven counts of breach of probation for failing to notify the court or his probation officer about a change of address, failing to live at a place approved by the probation officer, and being in contact with a certain person. It is alleged on September 3rd, 2021, the man was located in breach of his conditions and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Ernest Corbiere, 45, of Cornwall was arrested on September 3rd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on October 31st, 2019 and November 5th, 2019 for two theft offences. It is further alleged the man failed to attend for fingerprints in October 2019 and warrants were issued for his arrest. On September 3rd, 2021, the man was located while stopped at the Port of Entry. The warrants were executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

TWO BRAMPTON MEN ARRESTED AT PORT OF ENTRY FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING OFFENCES

Cornwall, ON – Lovepreet Singh, 25, and Gurpreet Singh, 24, both of Brampton, were arrested on September 3rd, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Heroin

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

It is alleged on September 3rd, 2021, members of the Cornwall Police Service were called to respond to a vehicle that had been stopped at the Port of Entry that contained a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Canadian and American currency. During the investigation, the men were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST

Cornwall, ON – Debbie Smoke, 20, of Akwesasne was arrested on September 4th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80 and personation with intent to avoid arrest. It is alleged on September 4th, 2021, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the woman identified as someone else to police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Lauren Phillips, 31, of Akwesasne was arrested on September 6th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on August 10th, 2021 for an impaired offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 6th, 2021, she was taken into custody while stopped at the Port of Entry. Police attended and executed the warrant. The woman was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

THEFT UNDER $5000, FRAUD OVER $50000

Cornwall, ON – A 44-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 6th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and fraud over $5000. It is alleged between January 2019 and June 2021, the man had defrauded his ex-wife of a quantity of money exceeding $5000, by using her bank card without permission. It is further alleged the man took the woman’s credit card on August 8th, 2021 and made purchases using the card without permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 6th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Norman Bankley, 61, of Cornwall was arrested on September 6th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of release order for failing to remain in his residence, failing to reside with his surety, and failing to notify a change of address to police. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man had failed to abide by the conditions of his release order and police were contacted to investigate. On September 6th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Vraj Narendrabhai Patel, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on September 7th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on September 7th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Nick Kaneb Drive. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.