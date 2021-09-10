CPS seek assistance in identifying accused flasher

September 10, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 48 min on September 9, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
CPS seek assistance in identifying accused flasher

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a man involved in an indecent act. The suspect is believed to have followed a woman in her vehicle, and upon her parking, he exited his vehicle and exposed himself to the woman.

The man is described as follows:

·         Approximately 6’0” tall

·         200 lbs

·         Medium build

·         Short dark hair (military-style cut) and clean shaven

·         Tattoo on left tricep and inner left forearm

·         Wearing grey sunglasses, black Under Armour short-sleeve hooded shirt with black shorts

·         Possibly driving a silver 2-door hatchback vehicle, similar to a Hyundai Accent or Ford Focus

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to call Detective Constable Michel Riel at 613-933-5000 ext. 2775 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

CPS seeks public’s assistance in two shoplifting cases

Cornwall, ON - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting…

CPS seeking assistance in break-in investigation
Local News

CPS seeking assistance in break-in investigation

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a break…

Police seeking public assistance in shoplifting case
Local News

Police seeking public assistance in shoplifting case

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shoplifting…