CPS seek assistance in identifying accused flasher

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a man involved in an indecent act. The suspect is believed to have followed a woman in her vehicle, and upon her parking, he exited his vehicle and exposed himself to the woman.

The man is described as follows:

· Approximately 6’0” tall

· 200 lbs

· Medium build

· Short dark hair (military-style cut) and clean shaven

· Tattoo on left tricep and inner left forearm

· Wearing grey sunglasses, black Under Armour short-sleeve hooded shirt with black shorts

· Possibly driving a silver 2-door hatchback vehicle, similar to a Hyundai Accent or Ford Focus

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to call Detective Constable Michel Riel at 613-933-5000 ext. 2775 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.