Township of South Stormont to Recognize National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont has announced that it will recognize Canada’s newest federal statutory holiday, on Sept. 30, which was created on June 3 by the passage of Bill C-5 in Parliament.

“The discovery of unmarked graves at former Residential Schools only highlights the need for us, as Canadians, to acknowledge these atrocities and reflect on the need to commemorate the legacy of our First Nation communities,” says Mayor Bryan McGillis. “We are encouraging staff to take this opportunity to learn about and reflect on this regrettable time in our Nation’s history.”

Township offices will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 30 but waste and recycling will continue as scheduled.

As Sept. 30 is the due date for municipal tax payments in South Stormont, residents will be allowed to submit their payments on Oct. 1 without penalty.

Additionally, throughout the month of September, a flag bearing the phrase “Every Child Matters” will be flown over the Township Office.

“The community is encouraged to participate in the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by attending local events where possible, participating in virtual events such as Truth and Reconciliation Week (www.nctr.ca/education/trw), or simply taking time to reflect and become more educated about the historical treatment of our First Nation population,” reads a statement from the Township.

The Township of South Stormont is the first municipality in Cornwall and SD&G to announce that they will recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.

Earlier in September, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province will not recognize National Day of Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.