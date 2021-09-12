Red Maple Fall Classic a resounding success for Beyond 21

September 12, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 44 min on September 10, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
Red Maple Fall Classic a resounding success for Beyond 21
Pictured from left-to-right are: Alex Markell, Shawn Eady, Marc Theoret, and Derek Lister. Submitted photo.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Red Maple Building Company hosted a golf tournament at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club on Friday, Sept. 3 in support of Beyond 21.

The fundraiser had a goal of reaching 21,000, but at the end of the day, they brought in over $50,000!

“The Red Maple team chose Beyond 21 because they are doing important work at a grassroots level. It’s heartening to see the money raised impact their participants in such a positive way. We cannot thank our sponsors and players enough for buying in to our shared vision of assisting this program,” reads a statement from Mike Fontaine and the Red Maple team.

There were 168 golfers who participated in the event, and in addition to the golf, different holes around the course hosted a variety of fun activities including the following:

  1. Men & Ladies — Straightest Drive
  2. Closest to the Diamond
  3. Ladies — Longest Drive
  4. Ladies — Closest to the Pin
  5. Psst… It’s a Surprise!
  6. Beyond 21 — Cookies
  7. Rurban Brewery — Beer Samples
  8. Hole-in-One
  9. Men — Longest drive
  10. [PATIO] Grab & Go — BBQ Lunch & Beer
  11. 50/50 Prize Draw
  12. Caesar Shack
  13. Men — Closest to pin
  14. Au Vieux Duluth — Wine & Cheese Samples
  15. Yeti Cooler & Booze Prize Draw
  16. Men — Longest Drive
  17. Ladies — Longest Drive
  18. Black Fly Beverage Company Drinks
  19. BBQ & Stand Prize Draw

All funds raised will directly support Beyond 21’s programming.

“It is just heartwarming to see this level of generosity,” said Tish Humphries, President of Beyond 21. “We can’t thank Red Maple and all of our sponsors enough.”

The Hub for Beyond 21 is a non-profit organization that supports adults with disabilities to help them live fulfilling lives with connections to their community.

The full list of sponsors for the Red Maple Fall Classic are listed below:

  1. A & R
  2. Adams Financial Group
  3. Adams Sherwood Swabey & Follon
  4. Astro Storage & Warehousing
  5. Au Vieux Duluth
  6. Bankley Flooring
  7. Black Fly Beverage Company
  8. Blais Paving
  9. Blue Anchor Bar & Grill
  10. Bourgon Construction
  11. Canadian Tire (Cornwall)
  12. Coco Paving
  13. Cornwall Gravel Company
  14. Cornwall Roof Truss
  15. DeSaulniers Construction
  16. Demolition Plus
  17. Emard Bros. Lumber
  18. Fines Home Hardware Building Centre
  19. The Foot and Ankle Clinic
  20. Bisson Electric
  21. Giant Tiger
  22. Glendalers
  23. Glenhaven Farms
  24. Grant Marion Construction
  25. The Home Depot (Cornwall) Houde Mechanical
  26. Industrial Shuttle Service
  27. J.F. Markell Homes
  28. James & Jenn’s No Frills
  29. John Gordon Construction
  30. John MacGillivray
  31. Labatt Brewing Company
  32. Lakeshore Massage Therapy
  33. M&L Supply Fire & Safety
  34. Marlin Orchards & Garden Centre
  35. Ming & Associates
  36. Minimax Express
  37. Munro Agromart
  38. P38 Energy
  39. Pommier Jewellers
  40. R. Paquette Insurance Brokers
  41. Ramada Inn (Cornwall)
  42. Red Maple Building Corp.
  43. Rozon Insurance Brokers
  44. Rurban Brewery
  45. Seaway Express
  46. Serenity Spa
  47. Speedy Glass
  48. St Lawrence Structures
  49. The Brick (Cornwall)
  50. Upper Canada Mortgage
  51. West Front Construction
  52. Windmill Construction
  53. Winmar Cornwall
  54. Moore Wrinn Financial Group
