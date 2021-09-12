Red Maple Fall Classic a resounding success for Beyond 21

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Red Maple Building Company hosted a golf tournament at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club on Friday, Sept. 3 in support of Beyond 21.
The fundraiser had a goal of reaching 21,000, but at the end of the day, they brought in over $50,000!
“The Red Maple team chose Beyond 21 because they are doing important work at a grassroots level. It’s heartening to see the money raised impact their participants in such a positive way. We cannot thank our sponsors and players enough for buying in to our shared vision of assisting this program,” reads a statement from Mike Fontaine and the Red Maple team.
There were 168 golfers who participated in the event, and in addition to the golf, different holes around the course hosted a variety of fun activities including the following:
- Men & Ladies — Straightest Drive
- Closest to the Diamond
- Ladies — Longest Drive
- Ladies — Closest to the Pin
- Psst… It’s a Surprise!
- Beyond 21 — Cookies
- Rurban Brewery — Beer Samples
- Hole-in-One
- Men — Longest drive
- [PATIO] Grab & Go — BBQ Lunch & Beer
- 50/50 Prize Draw
- Caesar Shack
- Men — Closest to pin
- Au Vieux Duluth — Wine & Cheese Samples
- Yeti Cooler & Booze Prize Draw
- Men — Longest Drive
- Ladies — Longest Drive
- Black Fly Beverage Company Drinks
- BBQ & Stand Prize Draw
All funds raised will directly support Beyond 21’s programming.
“It is just heartwarming to see this level of generosity,” said Tish Humphries, President of Beyond 21. “We can’t thank Red Maple and all of our sponsors enough.”
The Hub for Beyond 21 is a non-profit organization that supports adults with disabilities to help them live fulfilling lives with connections to their community.
The full list of sponsors for the Red Maple Fall Classic are listed below:
