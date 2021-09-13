Anber: Conservative party of Canada has ‘lost its way’

The local electoral association for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has officially opened their local campaign office. On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 candidate David Amber and his team were joined by between fifty and a hundred supporters at their office at 385 Eleventh St., in Cornwall to mark the official opening of their campaign office with only nine days to go until election day, and advance polls now open across the country.

“We had a very energetic crowd today,” said Anber, a criminal defense lawyer from Ottawa. Anber spoke to an engaged crowd about the role of government in society, and how the Conservative Party of Canada has ‘lost its way’.

The PPC is the only party promising smaller government and a renewed focus on civil liberties, said Anber.

Anber, who lives and works in Ottawa, has been involved with politics off and on his entire life. Anber was first involved with the Canadian Alliance Party and involved with the merger of the Canadian Alliance and Progressive Conservatives which helped launch former Prime Minister Stephen Harper to power.

With the last week of the federal election campaign now underway, the PPC is enjoying some of its highest levels of popular support since the party’s inception only four years ago. Now polling ahead of the Green Party in most national polls, a fact that has motivated Anber’s team in the final push of the campaign.

“We’ve got a great team,” said Anber when asked about the sudden rise of PPC signs in Cornwall. “We have got a lot up in the last couple of days and many more to come.”

Monday, Sept. 13 is the last day for Advanced Polls for the federal election, open until 9 p.m. Voters across the country will head to the polls on Sept. 20, 2021 to elect their members of Parliament.