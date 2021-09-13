Raising awareness of Parkinson’s Disease

September 13, 2021 at 18 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Marc Benoit, Special to Seaway News
Raising awareness of Parkinson’s Disease
Conservative Party Candidate Eric Duncan stopped by to show his support to the Cornwall Parkinson's SuperWalk team (Marc Benoit/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Parkinson’s Canada SuperWalk returned this year, in a different form, to continue the push to raise awareness and support for people living with Parkinson’s Disease. Instead of in their usual spot at Lamoureaux Park, the local Parkinson Canada fundraising team met outside ‘the pods’ near the Cornwall Square on the morning of Saturday, September 11, 2021.

A virtual ceremony connecting fundraisers across Ontario was planned for 11 a.m., with a booth set up on Pitt St. to safely connect with people walking by on the street.

“We would normally be meeting at Lamoureaux Park and there would be a mass walk through various trails,” said coordinator Earle DuPasse. “There are people who are going to be walking around this area as a symbolic way to raise awareness, but we also have people going to paddle…it’s all to raise awareness in smaller groups to be socially responsible.”

Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that affects 1 in every 500 Canadians. According to DuPass, the SuperWalk event’s goal is two-fold. It’s primarily to raise awareness for people living with the disease, which can impact people for a long time. The other goal of the event was to raise funds which will go towards finding a cure and supporting people currently living with the disease.

Both Wendy Lynch and Linda Oathwaite are living with Parkinson’s and helped organize the event alongside DuPass and many others.

“We’re here to raise awareness so hopefully they can find a cure for this terrible disease we have,” said Lynch, who further added that the reception from people passing by has been positive all day.

“The biggest thing I have to say is to never give up, you have to keep on giving it your fullest when you get up. Sometimes you don’t feel like it when you get up, but you have. Don’t let the disease get you,” said Lynch.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police searching for missing Adora Flaro
Local News

Police searching for missing Adora Flaro

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 26-year-old Adora Flaro. The woman was last seen on in the area of William Street…

Happy Popcorn Co. donates to local non-profits
Local News

Happy Popcorn Co. donates to local non-profits

 CORNWALL, Ontario - The Happy Popcorn Co. recently made donations of $544 to Autism Ontario and $1370 to Centre York Centre in Cornwall,…