Raising awareness of Parkinson’s Disease

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Parkinson’s Canada SuperWalk returned this year, in a different form, to continue the push to raise awareness and support for people living with Parkinson’s Disease. Instead of in their usual spot at Lamoureaux Park, the local Parkinson Canada fundraising team met outside ‘the pods’ near the Cornwall Square on the morning of Saturday, September 11, 2021.

A virtual ceremony connecting fundraisers across Ontario was planned for 11 a.m., with a booth set up on Pitt St. to safely connect with people walking by on the street.

“We would normally be meeting at Lamoureaux Park and there would be a mass walk through various trails,” said coordinator Earle DuPasse. “There are people who are going to be walking around this area as a symbolic way to raise awareness, but we also have people going to paddle…it’s all to raise awareness in smaller groups to be socially responsible.”

Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that affects 1 in every 500 Canadians. According to DuPass, the SuperWalk event’s goal is two-fold. It’s primarily to raise awareness for people living with the disease, which can impact people for a long time. The other goal of the event was to raise funds which will go towards finding a cure and supporting people currently living with the disease.

Both Wendy Lynch and Linda Oathwaite are living with Parkinson’s and helped organize the event alongside DuPass and many others.

“We’re here to raise awareness so hopefully they can find a cure for this terrible disease we have,” said Lynch, who further added that the reception from people passing by has been positive all day.

“The biggest thing I have to say is to never give up, you have to keep on giving it your fullest when you get up. Sometimes you don’t feel like it when you get up, but you have. Don’t let the disease get you,” said Lynch.