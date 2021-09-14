CPS seeks public assistance after road rage incident

September 14, 2021 at 10 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – The CPS is asking for public assistance to identify the man in the photo surrounding a weapons complaint. The suspect is alleged to have brandished a knife towards another motorist after a verbal altercation occurred on September 4th at approximately 2:50 pm. The incident occurred in the area of Second Street East and Glengarry Boulevard.

The suspect is described as being a male with a French accent, 55-65 years of age, approximately 5’10” tall and 155 lbs. He was operating a black Suzuki motorcycle.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Constable Marie Nissan at 613-933-5000 ext. 2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.
