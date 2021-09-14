Three arrested for theft from construction site

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Adam Saucier, 38, Bradley Filion, 41, and Morgan McCreary, 42, all from Cornwall, were arrested on September 11th, 2021 in relation to an ongoing break and enter investigation.

It is alleged on multiple occasions between September 1-7, 2021, the parties entered a construction site in the area of Edward Street without permission, and removed a quantity of tools and building equipment. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 11th, 2021, the individuals were taken into custody and charged with the following:

Adam Saucier:

· Break and enter x 6

· Possession of break-in instruments x 2

Morgan McCreary:

· Break and enter

· Breach of probation (for failing to keep the peace)

Bradley Filion:

· Break and enter

He was also arrested on the strength of a warrant for failing to report to his bail supervision program.

Bradley Filion and Adam Saucier were released to appear in court on November 16th, while Morgan McCreary was released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Nancy Waldrif, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on September 10th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on August 16th, 2021, the woman took a quantity of flower pots from the exterior of a Pitt Street business and police were contacted to investigate. On September 10th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING X 2

Cornwall, ON – Brenda Valade, 68, of Cornwall was arrested on September 10th, 2021 and charged with two counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged on July 22nd, and again on September 10th, the woman attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store on either occasion. Police were contacted and took the woman into custody on September 10th, 2021. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Kenneth Gass, 52, of Cornwall was arrested on September 10th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of recognizance for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 10th, 2021, the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and located the man shortly thereafter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 23rd, 2021.

THREATS, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Ferdinand Flaro, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on September 10th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon. It is alleged on September 10th, the man threatened someone known to him while holding a knife. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 23rd, 2021.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 10th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged on September 10th, the man assaulted his 11-year-old child and police were contacted to investigate. On September 10th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged, accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Lynda Parent, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on September 12th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on September 12th, 2021, the woman damaged the door of an apartment building and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

FRAUD UNDER $5000 X 2, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME X 2, UTTER FORGED DOCUMENT X 2, THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Elizabeth Allikas, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on September 12th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Fraud under $5000 x 2

· Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

· Utter forged document x 2

· Theft under $5000

It is alleged between December 12-13, 2020, the woman was in possession of stolen cheques and fraudulently forged the cheques in order to obtain a quantity of money. It is further alleged on September 12th, 2021, the woman attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and located the woman shortly thereafter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Fabien Pelosse, 44, of no-fixed-address was arrested on September 13th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged the man removed a container of gasoline belonging to someone known to him, without the individual’s permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 163 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.