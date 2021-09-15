OPP charge 11 impaired drivers over the course of one month

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The SD&G OPP remains committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Program which incorporates high police visibility, measurable outcomes, professional traffic stops and public education into their efforts to save lives on Ontario roads, trails and waterways.

During the summer months SD&G OPP officers continue to be vigilant towards the motoring public who choose to drink and drive. Over the last month from, August 10, 2021- September 13, 2021 SD&G OPP have arrested 11 drivers for impaired operation of a motor vehicle – alcohol or drugs. Through various means the SD&G OPP members have come into contact with these impaired drivers, through motor vehicle collisions (5), traffic stops(2) and traffic complaints(4). Driver’s continue to make the selfish decision to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs. SD&G OPP will continue to enforce these laws to reduce the harm on our roadways

OPP are reminding the public that a 90 day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven day impoundment of your vehicle accompanies any impaired driving charge.

The SD&G OPP remains committed to reducing impaired driving. Your help is requested in assisting with keeping our roads safe. If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911. You could be responsible for saving a life.

If you plan on consuming alcohol or drugs, make a plan for afterwards. Call a friend, a taxi or stay the night, don’t take the risk!!

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca