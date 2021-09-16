Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision on St.Anne Road (County Road 21) in North Glengarry Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that shortly before 5:00 p.m, a motorcycle was travelling eastbound on St.Anne when, for reasons under investigation, a motor vehicle struck the motorcycle and fled the area. The investigation continues.

The Driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

A section of St.Anne (County Road 21) is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place at Hope-Oiument Road and County Road 21 North Glengarry.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca