WalkerClimate Care’s WeCare program supports Carefor Hospice Cornwall

Pictured from left to right are: Sandy Colette, Fundraising Coordinator for Hospice, Kate Bentley, Comfort Advisor with Walker ClimateCare, and Elaine Siddons, Office Coordinator with Walker ClimateCare (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carefor Hospice Cornwall was selected as the latest beneficiary from Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare Gives Back program. Every month, Walker picks a local non-profit agency to support through the funding from their WeCare program.

Hospice Cornwall was selected this month in recognition of the work they do caring for their patients and their families during the most difficult of times.

Paul Cornelisse, a former member of Walker ClimateCare’s team spent his final days at Hospice, and Walker also wished to thank them for the excellent care he received. The funding will be used by Hospice to cover their operating expenses. Only a part of Hospice’s expenses are covered through government funding, and they rely on community fundraising to cover the rest.

