Walking for a cure for Multiple Myeloma

CORNWALL, Ontario – Mary Brink is living with Multiple Myeloma, a chronic cancer of the blood that can negatively affect different parts of the body including the bones and kidneys.

To help raise awareness about this disease and to raise funds for a cure, Brink is taking part in a 5km walk through Cornwall’s Lamoureux Park as a part of the Steps to a Cure fundraiser.

Brink, with the help of her husband John plans on doing her walk on Saturday, Sept. 25. Her goal is to raise $500, but as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, she had already raised $460.

Brink was first diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2018 when she began experiencing severe back pain after a hike in BC. The disease caused her to have broken vertebrae in her back and in her neck, which left her in the hospital for three weeks.

“The doctors in Ottawa have been really great and I am thankful to my husband and family who have been supportive of me,” Brink said.

Brink also added that her faith has helped her live with this chronic illness. Multiple Myeloma, while treatable to some degree, has no cure.

“I am so thankful for my faith in God,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine doing this without Jesus.”

Brink plans on beginning her walk on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., but has set Sunday, Sept. 26 as the rain date.

To donate to support Mary Brink’s walk and help find a cure, visit http://www.stepstoacure.ca and click the donate button, then select “Team Cornwall.”