Char-Lan’s annual Take your Tractor to School Day returns

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – Farm equipment filled the parking lot at Char-Lan District High School today for their third annual Take your Tractor to School Day.

Students, staff and community members drove the streets of Williamstown to the school where they parked their tractor for the school day. Many classes took turns admiring the machines throughout the day.

The purpose of the tradition is to celebrate the school and community’s strong connection to farming.

One of the main attractions is the Munro Agromart sprayer, an addition from a local business based out of Lancaster.

“Our students and community are proud of their agricultural background,” says Principal Trevor Wheeler. “This event is one of the ways we can share the excitement.”

Char-Lan offers a Specialist High Skills Major program focusing on agriculture where senior students gain certifications and training courses related to the field and graduate with a Red Seal on their diploma.