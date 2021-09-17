Fatal ATV crash near Finch

September 17, 2021 — Changed at 9 h 29 min on September 17, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – On September 17, 2021 shortly before 8 a.m. Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a single vehicle collision at County Road 12(Victoria St.), Finch, Ontario.

Initial Investigation has indicated that shortly before 8 a.m., a North-bound ATV lost control and rolled. The investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision.

An adult male driver of the ATV was pronounced deceased at scene.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

A section of County Road 12 is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place. Road closures are located at the following: County Road 43/12 and County Road 12 at Casselman Street Please avoid the area.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

