Three minutes with the Deputy Mayor of South Glengarry

The seasons are changing and it’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end. September welcomes many of our younger residents back to school, please take care on the roads and watch for children as they get on and off the school bus. We have put together some Back-to-School Safety tips and I encourage you to visit the Township website to learn more. Let’s all stay safe this year!

Council and staff have been busy through the summer months, and we are excited to see many exciting projects moving forward as we head into Fall. We will be moving forward with the next step towards developing a Master Plan for water and wastewater servicing in the Glen Walter community and a Public Information Centre meeting will be held on September 28th at the Glen Walter Fire Hall for members of the public to provide input. Council has also approved, in principle, the donation of surplus lands to a worthy cause, Habitat For Humanity, which we hope to see move forward in 2022.

As part of our continued support of first nation communities across the country the Township office will be closed on September 30th to commemorate all those who suffered and survived residential schools and their families.

Although, we are still not back to normal there are many ways to continue to participate in Township activities, like Council meetings, waste management initiatives, recreation, community events. Stay up to date on all things South Glengarry with the next issue of the South Glengarry Community Guide available October 2021.

Stay safe and positive,

Lyle Warden,

Deputy Mayor of South Glengarry