Three minutes with the Deputy Mayor of South Glengarry

September 19, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 54 min on September 17, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by the Township of South Glengarry
Three minutes with the Deputy Mayor of South Glengarry
South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden.

The seasons are changing and it’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end. September welcomes many of our younger residents back to school, please take care on the roads and watch for children as they get on and off the school bus. We have put together some Back-to-School Safety tips and I encourage you to visit the Township website to learn more. Let’s all stay safe this year!
Council and staff have been busy through the summer months, and we are excited to see many exciting projects moving forward as we head into Fall. We will be moving forward with the next step towards developing a Master Plan for water and wastewater servicing in the Glen Walter community and a Public Information Centre meeting will be held on September 28th at the Glen Walter Fire Hall for members of the public to provide input. Council has also approved, in principle, the donation of surplus lands to a worthy cause, Habitat For Humanity, which we hope to see move forward in 2022.
As part of our continued support of first nation communities across the country the Township office will be closed on September 30th to commemorate all those who suffered and survived residential schools and their families.
Although, we are still not back to normal there are many ways to continue to participate in Township activities, like Council meetings, waste management initiatives, recreation, community events. Stay up to date on all things South Glengarry with the next issue of the South Glengarry Community Guide available October 2021.

Stay safe and positive,
Lyle Warden,
Deputy Mayor of South Glengarry

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Queen’s Park Update, September 17, 2021
Columnists

Queen’s Park Update, September 17, 2021

As we look around the country, many regions are being heavily impacted by a fourth wave of COVID-19. The new Delta variant is much…

Mac’s Musings: Elections old hat for savvy Sabourin
Columnists

Mac’s Musings: Elections old hat for savvy Sabourin

One thing the challenged Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Liberal campaign team has going for itself in its uphill battle is a political…