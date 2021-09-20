Getting a haircut for a good cause!

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall resident Adele Prevost got a special haircut on her birthday on Thursday, Sept. 18 for a good cause. Prevost, who turned 84 on Thursday had her head shaved for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

Prevost said she was inspired to do this fundraiser when her niece, who is 77 and lives in Ottawa, did it first.

“I thought that if she can do it, then I can do it,” Prevost said.

Her hair was cut by one of her grandchildren at a birthday party that was held in her honour with her family on Thursday night.

Prevost is still raising money, and plans to end her fundraiser on Sept. 28, which would have been her 64th wedding anniversary. Those wishing to donate to Prevost are asked to go to CHEO Foundation’s website and search for Adele Prevost