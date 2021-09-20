OPP investigating after rocks thrown at cars from Hwy 401 overpass

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On September 18, 2021 shortly after 8:00 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of mischief on Highway 401 Eastbound at 2nd Line Road Overpass. Investigation revealed that unknown suspects stood on the overpass at 2nd line Road and threw rocks at passing tractor trailers, striking two, resulting in the rocks smashing through the windshield entering the cab of the truck. Multiple other vehicles sustained damage to their vehicles as well, as there were several rocks thrown onto the Highway. Luckily the drivers were uninjured. Do you know who was involved? Did you see something? Call the SD&G OPP 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca