CORNWALL, Ontario – At approximately 10:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Montreal Rd. and McConnell Ave.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As of 1 p.m. the Cornwall Police Service had closed the entire city block around the intersection as the collision was being investigated.

No charges have been laid at this time.