What you need to know to cast your ballot on election day

CORNWALL, Ontario – Election day is Sept. 20, 2021, and in-person voting is now the only remaining way to cast your ballot, as the deadline to vote by mail and the advanced polling days have passed.

To vote you must be a Canadian resident, be 18 years of age, and bring government issued identification or two pieces of other identification, proving your identity and address.

Registered persons should have received a voter information card in the mail.

If you are not registered, you can register at the Online Voter Registration website, then you can print a registration certificate which should be brought to the polling station and should only be signed in front of the poll worker.

If you have not received your voter information card, make sure you are registered to vote, and that your information is up to date.

On the voter information card, it tells you at what time and at which site you will be voting at.

Polls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and voting will last for 12 hours.