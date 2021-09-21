Driver charged for failing to remain at scene of a collision

September 21, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 29 min on September 20, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On September 16, 2021 Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on St.Anne Road (County Road 21) in North Glengarry Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that shortly before 5:00 p.m, a motorcycle was travelling eastbound on St.Anne when, for reasons under investigation, a motor vehicle struck the motorcycle and fled the area.

Investigation revealed that a Red Pick-up truck was involved in the collision and had fled the scene. Shortly thereafter the truck was located and the driver was identified.

The driver of the truck, Tyler BURMEISTER, age 18, of Champlain Township was arrested and charged with;

–             Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm – Criminal Code – 320.16(2)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on November 3,2021.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

