Driver critical after crash on Hwy 401 in South Dundas

September 21, 2021 at 11 h 03 min
Provided by OPP
OPP Emblem.

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 401, MM 750 – Morrisburg in South Dundas Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that shortly after 7:00 a.m, a pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 when, for reasons under investigation, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

The Driver of the truck was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

A section of Highway 401 Eastbound is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place at MM750. Traffic is being directed to County Road 2.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

