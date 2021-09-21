Liberals fail to make ground while Anber surpasses the Greens

CORNWALL, Ontario – The brief few moments of excitement and anticipation soon faded as polls officially closed on Monday, September 20, 2021. A familiar feeling amongst Liberal campaign supporters, following the third federal election in a row that saw their local campaign finish below expectations and behind the Conservative incumbent for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, while Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was re-elected as Canada’s Prime Minister.

“We’ve worked very hard in a short period of time,” said Liberal candidate Denis Moquin. “The Conservatives were a well-organized machine and had a bit of time ahead of us, but I hope everyone understands we’re here, we’re back, and were carrying the Liberal flag.” Moquin went on to congratulate incumbent returning MP Eric Duncan shortly after polls closed, with unofficial results showing Duncan above 50 per cent of the vote.

The NDP managed to remain the third choice for voters in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. NDP candidate Trevor Kennedy was never clearly endorsed by any member of the local electoral district association and did not actively campaign to the same degree as other candidates.

“Tonight demonstrated that progressive voices and interests in this riding are strong and we are hopeful this will help build a grassroots effort in the future,” said Kelsey Catherine Schmitz, the NDP’s candidate for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in the 2019 election campaign. Due to her expanding family situation, Schmitz was unable to return as the NDP candidate in 2021.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate David Anber underperformed based on his campaign’s expectations, but still finished ahead of Green Party candidate Jeanie Warnock. Anber had predicted a more surprising result shortly before polls closed. Anber and his team insisted their campaign had shown the Conservatives had ‘lost their way’.

“We’re heading towards a minority parliament, but I like our momentum and I like our chances,” said Anber. Anber’s campaign had a attracted a lot of support from voters who vocally oppose pandemic measures and felt the Conservative Party of Canada was not going far enough as opposition to the Trudeau Liberals.