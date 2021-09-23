Teen allegedly assaults mother and witness

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 21st, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Mischief under $5000 x 2

· Uttering threats x 3

· Assault with a weapon

· Overcome resistance (choking)

It is alleged during an altercation with his mother, the man choked her and made threats to kill her, in addition to damaging a window. The man further threw a chair at a witness in the area, damaged the witnesses’ vehicle and made threats to kill the witness and his family. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 21st, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and mischief under $5000. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law-wife, the man assaulted her and damaged a picture frame. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 23rd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, RESIST POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Lynn Pyper, 46, of Cornwall was arrested on September 21st, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Failing to attend for fingerprints

· Mischief under $5000

· Resist police

· Breach of release order x 3 (for failing to abide by her curfew and reside at a certain residence)

It is alleged the woman failed to attend for fingerprints on August 4th, 2021, and further failed abide by her curfew and reside at a certain residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the woman resisted police and further damaged a police vehicle. On September 22nd, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, OVERCOME RESISTANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 22nd, 2021 and charged with assault causing bodily harm, domestic assault, and overcome resistance (choking). It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and attempted to suffocate her. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ARSON, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Douglas Barbe, 29, of Brockville was arrested on September 22nd, 2021 and charged with arson and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during the early morning hours on September 22nd, 2021, the man set fire to an object outside of a Vincent Massey Drive motel. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

