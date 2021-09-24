WDMH says farewell to Dr. Kate Darbyshire

WINCHESTER, Ontario – Dr. Kate Darbyshire arrived at Winchester District Memorial Hospital in March of 1985 and never left. Now, she is retiring after caring for patients in the region for almost four decades.

Dr. Darbyshire worked at her own practice until 2015. Her office was with Dr. Duane Justus, Dr. Dave Flowers, and later Dr. John Burke. At WDMH, she has done it all! She worked in the Operating Room, providing anesthetic services. She also assisted in almost every area of the hospital, including Med/Surg, ECU, Obstetrics, Ambulatory Care and the ER. She remembers that way back, there were medical, surgical and pediatric wards at WDMH. Dr. Darbyshire has also provided services at Dundas Manor since she arrived in the region.

Dr. Darbyshire’s work on many committees has been most appreciated and she has served as Chief of Staff and President of the Medical Staff.

“I feel very privileged to have had a job that I loved, and all my physician colleagues and other WDMH staff of all stripes, who have been so great to work with,” sums up Dr. Darbyshire. “”I have also been so fortunate to have the love and support of my husband and sons, without whom enjoying my career would have been much different.”

Best wishes on your retirement Dr. Darbyshire!