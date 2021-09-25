Celebrating 75 years of McDougall Insurance with a donation to DCH

September 25, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 23 min on September 24, 2021
By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
McDougall Insurance Morrisburg employees donated $1,500 to Dundas County Hospice. Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

MORRISBURG – McDougall Insurance is celebrating the company’s 75th anniversary in 2021 by giving back to the communities they serve.

On September 17, the Morrisburg office held a community appreciation barbecue and also presented the Dundas County Hospice with a donation of $1,500.

“McDougall Insurance has always been about supporting and giving back to our local communities,” said office manager Rhonda VanBeilen. “The work done by Dundas County Hospice aligns very well with our company values, which makes them a perfect fit for this donation in celebration of the company’s 75th anniversary.”

DCH board chair Arnold Scheerder said that many do not realize the impact these types of donations make for the hospice. “This is absolutely fantastic.”

The donation will go towards programming and the hospice’s equipment lending library. Supporting the community went beyond the donation to DCH.

Everything from the barbecue was purchased at local South Dundas businesses, and uncooked food from the event was donated to Community Food Share.

