Mr. Puffs opens first Ontario location in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – A Greek dessert with ancient origins is the newest must-try dish on Cornwall’s food scene.

Quebec-based franchise Mr. Puffs recently opened the doors to its new Cornwall restaurant in the SmartCentres plaza on Ninth Street West, making it the first Ontario location for the thriving company.

The company’s namesake item are puffs, traditional Greek donut holes which date back 2,800 years to ancient Greece. The bite-size puffs – also known as loukoumades – are served hot and fresh and are glazed with toppings like cinnamon, caramel, chocolate hazelnut and maple cream, to name just a few.

The puffs are always served hot and fresh and made on order. The plain puffs are vegan and lactose-free.

“We’re very strong on process and freshness,” said Anna Ailamakis, the Cornwall franchisee along with Marc Smith. “We always want the product to be fresh and amazing.”

Ms. Ailamakis is no stranger to the product. Prior to her move to Cornwall, she resided in Montreal and would often visit the very first Mr. Puffs location. Now, along with her partner, she’s helping to introduce the dish to her adopted hometown.

“We’re so excited to be doing this. I feel like Cornwall is a hidden gem,” she added. “When we moved here we fell in love with the community and the people. They’re so nice here, it’s really like an extended family.”

In addition to puffs, the self-described dessert bar also offers ice cream, hot and cold drinks, milkshakes and more.

A total of 25 staff have been hired to work at the new establishment, which is located beside the Taco Bell on the northern portion of the SmartCentres plaza.

About Mr. Puffs

Mr. Puffs is a Montreal based company founded in 2004 by Billy Siounis. It began franchising in 2017 and to date has nearly 30 locations open in Quebec and elsewhere. Cornwall marks the first Ontario location for the company and they have plans to expand into other cities as well.

For additional information please check out the Mr. Puffs website.