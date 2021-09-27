BBBS annual banquet honours shining stars

CORNWALL, Ontario – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall was back with all their shining stars for its annual awards banquet on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Ramada Inn in Cornwall. Returning after their first ever hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020, everyone involved was pleased to see each other again. The event honours volunteers, sponsors, community stakeholders, and of course, the Bigs of the Year and Littles of the year award recipients.

“Tonight’s always our big event, where we congratulate our big brother of the year, big sister of the year. We have sponsors, some businesses we like to recognize. We’re a social agency, it’s just fun to get people out together,” said executive director Ron Graham. The theme for the 2021 return of the banquet was Shining Stars, because all the volunteers, community supporters, bigs, and littles are the agencies ‘shining stars’, said Graham.

“Last year, everything was done virtual, so we’re glad we’re able to have limited seating,” added Graham.

This year the Big Brothers Big Sisters Cornwall chapter awarded MDP LLP its ‘Big Business’ award. Volunteer of the year went to D’Arcy Grant. The honoury Big Brother accolade was awarded to Robert Bedard.

This year’s big winners were Tayla Coleman and Tamara Delage for the Big and Little Sisters of the year, alongside Dante Lemoyre and Stephen Douris who were honoured to win the Big and Little Brothers of the year awards.