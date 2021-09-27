Celebrating 30 Years of Apples & Arts

CORNWALL & SD&G, Ontario – Artisans throughout the City of Cornwall, Akwesasne and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry welcomed visitors to view their creations and discuss art while enjoying a beautiful fall weekend during the 30th anniversary of the Apple & Arts Studio Tour held the weekend of September 25, 26.

From the Priest’s Mill Art Centre and Thousand Angels Studio in North Glengarry to the Native North American Travelling College in Akwesasne and eastward from the Morrisburg area to South Lancaster eight historic and cultural sites, two members of the Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network and 35 studios, some with more than one artist in residence, opened their doors to visitors.

At the corner of Pitt and First Streets, Yaffa Arts and Crafts was located in front of Tilly’s Eatery. Artist Yafa Goawily explained she is committed to making art accessible and affordable for people. She enjoys organizing events to bring people together through art and utilizes many different forms of art. In addition to body painting, Goawily utilizes mixed media with several items on display during the event. She explained the canvas is painted and once it is dry will add 3D features, as well she had on display on of her pieces where the frame became part of the work.

Just outside Tilly’s Eatery a beautiful painting was on display which was the prize in a draw according to Nicole Rose. Rose explained the tickets are $10.00 each or 3 for $25.00 with money being raised provided to the Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club. The draw is scheduled for September 30 and tickets are available at Rose Vacuum in Cornwall.

The Crayon Box Studio is located on County Road 20 in South Glengarry and was a stop on the Arts and Apple Tour this year. In addition to working in acrylic, watercolour, charcoal and pencil painting, owner Robin Patterson holds art classes for people 5 years and up throughout the year. The Crayon Box Studio also featured the work of Roxanne Rainville who works in digital art as well as teaching classes at the CBS. Both were pleased with the turnout at the weekend event.

Suzanne Boucher, Helen Carriere and Suzanne Lafleche were gathered together in a studio in the east end of Cornwall, providing a visual delight and insight into the world of the creative mind. Boucher is an accomplished artist working in acrylic and oils as well as creating stuffed animals, with Suzanne Lafleche working in textiles creating “pocket dolls – for children to carry in their pockets” and other fun items. Throughout the studio there were many examples of Carriers expertise in photographing different types of subjects. She commented how she enjoyed not only taking the photographs, but also editing, printing and framing her work.

Boucher perhaps summed it up best when she commented how the “people have been awesome and supportive” of the creative work displayed in her studio during the 2021 Apple & Art Studio Tour.