September 27, 2021 at 15 h 50 min
Carol Goddard, Special to Seaway News
Out for an Afternoon Drive
Bernie Martel is seen beside his 1955 Pontiac Pathfinder just prior to participating in the convoy of vintage and classic vehicles driving to Chartwell McConnell Retirement Residence in Cornwall. Goddard photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – There was an air of excitement at the Chartwell McConnell Retirement Residence (CMRR) in Cornwall as residents waited for members of McConnell Manor in Cornwall as residents waited for the members of Cornwall Old Car Club and Road Warriors Car Club to pass by during the afternoon of September 25.

Bernie Martel, a member of the Cornwall Old Car Club (COCC) mentioned how this event was designed to provide some enjoyment for the seniors living at CMRR.  Martel explained a vehicle is considered a classic after 25 years, while a vintage vehicle is usually 50 years or older.  He expected many memories will be recalled for many people watching the convoy pass by on its way to the retirement residence and for residents there.

When asked how many people were participating, Cornwall Old Car Club President Chris Sauve commented how the invitation is extended and people arrive with their cars, but he estimated there would be between 20 and 30 cars in the event.  Sauve mentioned some of the owners will be stopping for a time in the parking lot of the CMRR to allow residents to come out and see the cars close-up.

Nikita Harvey, VP of COCC, was looking forward to driving her Doge Charger Hell-Cat in the convey, mentioning how it was “Awesome” to be participating and continued how her car is programmed to “meow” something she is sure the seniors will enjoy.

