Township of South Stormont Announces 2020 Recipients of Volunteer of the Year and Youth Volunteer of the Year

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – At the September 22, 2021 Regular Council Meeting, the Township of South Stormont announced the 2020 winners of the Fran Laflamme Volunteer of the Year Award and the South Stormont Youth Volunteer of the Year to Mr. Marland E. Maloney and Ms. Lindsay Winters, respectively.

Traditionally, the Volunteer of the Year and the Youth Volunteer of the Year are celebrated alongside over 100 fellow leaders of the volunteer community during the Annual Volunteer Appreciation Gala. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions, these celebrations have been put on hold.

“We may not be able to celebrate our volunteers the way we’d like to at the Gala,” says Mayor Bryan McGillis, “but despite the pandemic, we still have some incredible people in South Stormont that continue to donate their time and effort to improve our community. It is extremely important to take these opportunities to acknowledge our volunteers, and Mr. Maloney and Ms. Winters are two excellent choices to be honored for their service.”

Both Marland Maloney and Lindsay Winters were presented with awards from the Township of South Stormont, as well as recognition from both the Province of Ontario and the Federal Government of Canada.

Biographies

2020 South Stormont Youth Volunteer of the Year:

Ms. Lindsay Winters

Lindsay Winters exemplifies the true meaning of community involvement. From a young age she has show compassion and willingness to support other around her, twice she has donated her hair for cancer patients, raised donations on her birthday towards fundraising efforts at the local OSPCA, and has often been seen picking up loose garbage along the side of her road.

As Lindsay matured she continued to look for volunteer opportunities all over the community. Her efforts included assisting with the Rothwell Osnabruck Annual Craft Sale, Medieval Times at Upper Canada Village, the Bob Thompson summer basketball camps, coaching for the south Stormont minor soccer program, assisting with work at the Ingleside Library, programs at the Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary, and volunteering for community events such as the Ingleside Firefighters Challenge.

Lindsay is a high school graduate at St. Joseph Secondary School where she continually assisted teachers with after school activities and was thrilled to be selected as part of a team that travelled to Guatemala for mission work, this team helped build a new road for a impoverished community. Today, Lindsay attends Carleton University in the bachelor of Global and International Studies program, and hopes to one day work for the United Nations.

2020 Fran Laflamme South Stormont Volunteer of the Year:

Mr. Marland E. Maloney

Marland was born and raised in South Stormont and his “jack of all trades” character has lead to many contributions that have added to the cultural fabric of this Township. In his teenage years, Marland suffered a near fatal logging accident in which the community helped support his recovery through fundraisers, his appreciation for these efforts had a lasting impact, and he has continued to pay this volunteerism forward for nearly six decades.

His passion for snowmobiling lead to assisting with the creation of the Seaway Valley Snowmobiling Club where he was a member for over 25 years. He negotiated agreements with landowners, promoted safety for all members, and work to fundraise for Easter Seal Campaigns. While still heavily involved with snowmobiling, he recognized an opportunity to expand on his community involvement and joined the Cornwall Township Lions Club where he continues to serve as a member today. Marland has had many roles and responsibilities within the executive membership of the club, he has been instrumental in kitchen and bar duties, canteen operations, maintenance of the club, hall rentals for local functions, breakfast fundraisers, etc. The Club continues to organize and host numerous community events within the Township which help support the community at large, including fundraising campaigns for local youth initiatives, the Long Sault Arena, Boy Scouts, Cornwall Hospice, local hospitals, and the Canadian Cancer Society.