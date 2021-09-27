World Junior A Challenge cancelled again

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the second year in a row, Hockey Canada has cancelled the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall.

The City of Cornwall was first picked to host the challenge in 2020, but like last year, Hockey Canada has chosen to cancel the tournament again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement on Monday, Sept. 27 Hockey Canada announced that the World Junior A Challenge, the 2021 National Women’s Under-18 Championship in Dawson Creek, B.C., and the 2021 Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup in Bridgewater, N.S. were all cancelled.

“Despite a strong desire to work with three great communities to host the top players at various levels across the country this season, the health and safety of all participants and the communities at large continues to be of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada. The ongoing pandemic, in addition to the vaccination status of some international teams, has left us with no other option. We believe the decision to cancel these fall events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around countries and regions being able to safely compete,” reads a statement from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from Dec. 12 to 19 at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

“Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of local host committees and event partners, including B.C. Hockey, Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Nova Scotia and the Canadian Junior Hockey League, as well as the communities of Bridgewater, N.S., Cornwall, Ont., and Dawson Creek, B.C., and all local and provincial funding partners. Our organization is appreciative of the commitment and support of all stakeholders to host these events and we look forward to showcasing our national events and all participants to fans next year,” the Hockey Canada statement goes on to read.