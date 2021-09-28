Celebrating local hockey heroes

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont business owners and residents will be facing off against local firefighters and OPP officers at the Local Heroes Hockey Challenge at the Long Sault Arena on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

The event is being organized by the South Stormont Fun Raisers. Tickets are $10 with proceeds going to support Carefor’s Meals Delivery Program service.

“For a lot of the players, it will be their first time on the ice in a year-and-a-half,” said event organizer Dave Smith.

Smith hopes to have close to 200 attendees for the event. Event goers will be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who do not require proof of vaccination, such as young children, will be allowed to enter for free, as will first responders and healthcare workers.

“This is a chance for people to spread their wings a bit and do it in a safe manner,” Smith said.

Carefor will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the event with half of the money raised going to one lucky winner and the rest going to support Meals Delivery Program.

“One cannot underestimate the value of Community Support Services particularly during this pandemic. What was affirmed is that services like our Meals Delivery Program, Friendly Visiting and Caregiver Support are a lifeline to many. Services like these help people age well at home and in their community.” Dianne Kuipers Manager, Community Support Services at Carefor.