Cogeco holds first ever Community Involvement Day

September 28, 2021 at 11 h 34 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Connor McLaughlin, Special to Seaway News
Cogeco holds first ever Community Involvement Day
Cogeco staff members Evan Hambleton and Chris Rohde with a tree they planted on Saturday, September 25. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s local Cogeco hosted a community involvement day, in hope to advance current causes and connect with the community.

The event was held on Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Guindon Park.

In a conversation with Kristen Curry, the Communications and Public Relations Manager for Ontario at Cogeco, she said that this event is for Cogeco employees and their families to take part in building a stronger community, while proudly showing Cogeco’s involvement and commitment to their communities.

“At Cogeco, our employees, customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do and social engagement is one of our core values. We are pleased to introduce the first 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day. This company-wide initiative is aimed at devoting one day each year to working together on advancing a cause to support our local communities,” said Curry.

The theme for the event was chosen by employees. They chose Planting Roots in Our Communities. Tree planting activities took place in Cornwall and across all North America.

“We want our employees to be proud to show Cogeco’s involvement and commitment to their communities. We are thrilled to have more than 740 employees participate in 44 communities throughout Canada and the United States. Collectively they will plant over 1,879 seeds and trees and support 16 local organizations in their communities. In Ontario alone, over 230 Cogeco employees and their families will plant more than 360 trees across 10 communities,” said Curry.

With the tree planting event aimed to not only emphasize their commitment to aiding the community, but to aid in managing their environmental footprint; these are key pillars in the Cogeco’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

More information on the community day can be found on the Cogeco website under their community involvement section.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

BBBS annual banquet honours shining stars
Local News

BBBS annual banquet honours shining stars

CORNWALL, Ontario - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall was back with all their shining stars for its annual awards banquet on Friday,…

CCH to implement visitor restrictions on Monday
Local News

CCH to implement visitor restrictions on Monday

UPDATE: This article has been edited to clarify that 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients at the CCH are not fully vaccinated rather…