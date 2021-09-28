Cogeco holds first ever Community Involvement Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s local Cogeco hosted a community involvement day, in hope to advance current causes and connect with the community.

The event was held on Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Guindon Park.

In a conversation with Kristen Curry, the Communications and Public Relations Manager for Ontario at Cogeco, she said that this event is for Cogeco employees and their families to take part in building a stronger community, while proudly showing Cogeco’s involvement and commitment to their communities.

“At Cogeco, our employees, customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do and social engagement is one of our core values. We are pleased to introduce the first 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day. This company-wide initiative is aimed at devoting one day each year to working together on advancing a cause to support our local communities,” said Curry.

The theme for the event was chosen by employees. They chose Planting Roots in Our Communities. Tree planting activities took place in Cornwall and across all North America.

“We want our employees to be proud to show Cogeco’s involvement and commitment to their communities. We are thrilled to have more than 740 employees participate in 44 communities throughout Canada and the United States. Collectively they will plant over 1,879 seeds and trees and support 16 local organizations in their communities. In Ontario alone, over 230 Cogeco employees and their families will plant more than 360 trees across 10 communities,” said Curry.

With the tree planting event aimed to not only emphasize their commitment to aiding the community, but to aid in managing their environmental footprint; these are key pillars in the Cogeco’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

More information on the community day can be found on the Cogeco website under their community involvement section.