Diversity Cornwall holds end of summer picnic

CORNWALL, Ontario – Diversity/Diversite Cornwall held their annual summer ending in Lamoureux Park on September 25 to thank volunteers and supporters of the organization for their assistance. Founded in 2016, the non-profit organization seeks raise public awareness about the 2SLGTBQ+ community throughout Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne.

Rebecca Sorrell, events coordinator for the organization, explained 25 people had pre-registered for the event which was by Spinners in Cornwall. Each person would receive an individually wrapped meal which had been pre-ordered. There were many activities for participants including games, enjoying music, story reading featuring books with 2SLGBTQ+ themes as well as time to enjoy visiting and the outdoors.

When asked to explain the services provided by Diversity/Diversite Cornwall, Sorrell commented the organization seeks to support members of the “trans and non-binary”community in a variety of ways such as helping to pay for legal name changes and gender affirming clothing. She expressed her thanks to the United Way for their support.

More information can be found either on their Facebook page or website located at www.diversitycornwall.ca.