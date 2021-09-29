Bystanders stop teen who allegedly stole vehicle

September 29, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 59 min on September 28, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On September 23, 2021 shortly after 3:00 p.m, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to report of stolen vehicle at a residence in South Glengarry. On September 24, 2021 shortly after 10:00 a.m an officer attempted to stop the vehicle that was reported stolen the day before, the vehicle then failed to comply with the request to stop and continued on driving recklessly.

The driver and vehicle were then observed again shortly after 12:00 p.m in Martintown by witnesses. The witnesses assisted in delaying the driver until officers arrived at the location. The civilians at the location were also threatened and one was assaulted by the driver. The driver was then arrested.

No injuries occurred to the accused, civilians or officers.

A 14-year-old male of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with:

–             Criminal Code 320.17 – Flight from peace officer

–             CC 354(1)(a) – Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – two counts

–             CC 264.1(1)(a) -Uttering threats

–             CC 266 – Assault

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on September 24, 2021.

