Starting a local conversation on climate

September 29, 2021 — Changed at 18 h 03 min on September 29, 2021
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
City of Cornwall Sustainability Coordinator Angela Parker and Lee Theodore, Project Manager for Climate Leaders in Guindon Park (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Future Climate Leaders project announced on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Guindon Park that they were launching a new climate change survey.

The goal of the survey is to start the conversation on the local impacts of climate change, and to get a sense of how the issue is viewed locally.

“In the realm of climate change, we want to see what the landscape is,” said Lee Theodore, Project Manager for Future Climate Leaders.

“Addressing climate change will take the resolve of every human being possible,” Theodore added.

The survey will be available on the City of Cornwall website until Oct. 29 and Theodore hopes to get at least 1,000 responses.

For the City of Cornwall’s part, they have offered to maintain the data that is collected and hope to use it to learn about the public’s awareness of municipal climate related programs.

Theodore hopes to expand the project to cover the rest of the federal riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, explaining that it will help give the region a voice in the national climate change discussion.

In addition to the survey, Angela Parker the City of Cornwall’s Sustainability Coordinator said that the city would also be holding a climate change art contest where local youths can submit climate related art work, be it paintings, photos, poetry, videos, or another medium. Some submissions will be selected for public display in November.

