Frost Advisory for Cornwall and area

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for Cornwall and the surrounding area as of 9:08 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“Temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark and conditions will be conducive for patchy frost to develop overnight. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures in Cornwall will be six or seven degrees Celsius throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. Temperatures will peak on Friday at 16 degrees.

For the weekend, expect rain and temperatures between 10 and 18 degrees Celsius.