City to conduct homeless count Oct. 27

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall, in partnership with the United Counties of SD&G and other partner agencies will be conducting a “Point-in-Time Homeless Count” on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Throughout the day, the City and partner agencies will be working to identify and survey residents in Cornwall and SD&G who are experiencing the following:

Staying in shelters,

Staying in short-term housing,

Couch-surfing,

Sleeping rough (without shelter),

Unsheltered,

Emergency sheltered, and/or

Provisionally accommodated (no fixed address or temporary accommodation)

“Our goal is to identify and work with as many people as we can in the area who are experiencing homelessness, including hidden homelessness,” said Mellissa Morgan, Social and Housing Services Administrator.

According to the City, the count will help them Understand the needs and circumstances of people affected by homelessness, gather key data on the demographics of the local homeless population, and understand trends in housing history, current needs, and more.

“Results from the count will help us improve our response to homelessness,” added Morgan. “Developing a By-Name list will support our efforts to end chronic homelessness.”

The City will continue to conduct counts like this one over a number of years to help identify issues around homelessness with the end goal of ended homelessness in the community.

