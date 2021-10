Highway 401 East and Westbound lanes will be closed from October 1st at 8:00 pm to October 2nd at 10:00 am to facilitate the demolition of the old County Rd. 2/34 overpass bridge in Lancaster. Westbound closure will begin at County Rd 23 (Curry Hill), eastbound closure will begin at County Rd 34 (Lancaster). South Service Road will also be closed (open to local traffic only).