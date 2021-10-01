Kinsmen support Cornwall Legion

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

• Relief of Poverty;

• Advancement of Education;

• Culture and the Arts;

• Health and Welfare;

• Enhancement of Youth;

• Enhancement of Public Security and;

• Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today’s donation falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy.

Today, we are happy to announce a $1,500 donation to the Royal Canadian Legion 297, part of which goes to this year’s “Poppy Campaign” One of the main focuses of the funds is to help with the welfare of Armed Forces members including rehabilitation courses and career advice for people who have left the service.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.