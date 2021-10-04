Health and well being week kicks off in Cornwall

October 4, 2021 at 16 h 59 min
By Nick Seebruch
Pictured from left-to-right are SVCHC Executive Director Erin Killoran, Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant, and Marc Bisson, Directeur général de le Centre de santé communautaire de l'Estrie (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Representatives from the City of Cornwall, the Seaway Valley Health Centre (SVCHC) and the Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie met in Lamoureux Park on Monday, Oct. 4 to kickoff Health and Well Being Week.

The theme of this year’s event is the celebration of local community health champions.

“The pandemic is not over yet, so we continue to focus on what needs to be done to support our community and those most marginalized as we face COVID-19 together,” said SVCHC Executive Director Erin Killoran in a media statement. “With our partners, we’re also starting to look at what it will take to build back better, for an equitable future, and the steps we need to take to get there. We’ve seen the impact of collaboration and coordination, as well as the importance of tailored, community-led responses, during the pandemic. We need to ensure we pass that knowledge forward to build a more resilient and sustainable health system.”

Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant commented on the importance of partnerships with the city’s community agencies.

“Over the past two months I’ve seen all of the partnerships that are making our community a better place,” he said.

The flag raising that took place in Lamoureux Park was followed up by an outdoor exercise course at the bandshell based on the SVCHC’s fall prevention program.

