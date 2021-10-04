Kinsmen support St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today’s donation falls under the health and welfare thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that provide programs dedicated to: the cure and prevention of disease; helping the sick and the dying; improving the physical and mental health and well-being of specified groups; and providing social and recreational programs to senior citizens so they remain active in the community.

St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre operates 150 Long-Term Care beds and 58 Complex Continuing Care beds. Long-Term Care services are designed for people who require the availability of 24-hour nursing care and supervision within a secure setting. In general, long-term care homes offer higher levels of personal care and support than those typically offered by either retirement homes or supportive housing.

The Cornwall Kinsmen Club will be donating $ 14,275 this year to the foundation. These funds have been allocated to purchase rehabilitation equipment to support client care. Specifically it includes rehab training stairs, a hydrocollator with 24 heating pads, a NuStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and 20 standard hip kits.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.